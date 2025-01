Whether you’ve spotted cozy balaclavas all over your Instagram and TikTok feeds or have witnessed them out in the wild on fellow fashion girlies, these knitted hoods have quickly become the winter accessory for braving the cold. As someone dealing with New York’s single-digit temps, I’ve been throwing on my favorite every time I leave the house — and, honestly, I can’t imagine going anywhere without it now.A balaclava — think ski mask vibes, but looser and with less face coverage — is arguably the most popular cold-weather accessory right now. But Google searches for bonnets (which are closer to winter caps with tie fronts) are also on the rise. Many of our favorite brands are now offering these functional, fashion-forward styles that prove statement headwear is already one of 2025’s standout trends . Spoiler alert: Expect to see even more during New York Fashion Week in February.And thanks to the avalanche of TikTok tutorials showing how to fold oversized scarves into DIY balaclavas, hooded scarves are also having their moment. Not only are they cozy, but they somehow make bundling up feel more satisfying and luxurious.Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter headwear — from knit and crochet to cashmere and puffer fabrics — in neutrals, brights, and playful prints to level up your outerwear collection.