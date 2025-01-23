All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’ve spotted cozy balaclavas all over your Instagram and TikTok feeds or have witnessed them out in the wild on fellow fashion girlies, these knitted hoods have quickly become the winter accessory for braving the cold. As someone dealing with New York’s single-digit temps, I’ve been throwing on my favorite every time I leave the house — and, honestly, I can’t imagine going anywhere without it now.
A balaclava — think ski mask vibes, but looser and with less face coverage — is arguably the most popular cold-weather accessory right now. But Google searches for bonnets (which are closer to winter caps with tie fronts) are also on the rise. Many of our favorite brands are now offering these functional, fashion-forward styles that prove statement headwear is already one of 2025’s standout trends. Spoiler alert: Expect to see even more during New York Fashion Week in February.
And thanks to the avalanche of TikTok tutorials showing how to fold oversized scarves into DIY balaclavas, hooded scarves are also having their moment. Not only are they cozy, but they somehow make bundling up feel more satisfying and luxurious.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter headwear — from knit and crochet to cashmere and puffer fabrics — in neutrals, brights, and playful prints to level up your outerwear collection.
Balaclavas
Before becoming a buzzy fashion trend, balaclavas originated in the 19th century during the Crimean War, when British and Irish soldiers needed proper gear to withstand the freezing conditions in the Ukrainian town of Balaclava, according to CNN.
Fast forward to today, and the hood is still helping combat the cold — but now it comes in a variety of stylish iterations. From Damson Madder’s bold striped version and Mango's fuzzy button-up style to FP Movement’s ski-ready take, the options are practically endless.
Bonnets
No, we’re not talking about silk bonnets for bedtime — we mean knitted and crocheted styles made to wear out and about. Often less bulky (or possibly less claustrophobic) than a balaclava, these are like a hybrid between a beanie and a summery headscarf, with tie closures and delicate details. Think feminine touches like thin bow ties, floral embroidery, and crochet collar trims. For a playful twist, consider quilted or shearling-lined designs like the options from Lele Sadoughi, Topshop, or Etsy below — the cherry on top of your puffer jacket or faux-fur coat.
Hooded Scarves
If you’re looking for a style that easily transitions from covering your head to draping around your shoulders, a hooded scarf might just be your winter go-to. From oversized silhouettes to trendy cape-inspired designs, these are as practical as they are cozy. Splurge on luxe picks from Prada and Burberry, or snag a more budget-friendly option from Cider, Free People, and Ann Taylor to keep warm in the frigid cold.
