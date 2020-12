From Men’s Button-Downs To Pearl Necklaces, Father Of The Bride II Is Full Of Lockdown Fashion

When you think of movies with great clothes, a few fashion films quickly come to mind. There’s Sex & The City and The Devil Wears Prada for designer labels, Clueless for the ‘90s fashion trends, and Atonement for that green dress . (Personally, I also have a special place in my heart for the dual-toned, lace slip dress Jenna Rink wears in 13 Going On 30.) Rarely do films like Father of the Bride get brought up in the conversation — let alone the sequel. And yet, here I am, tossing the film into the fashion ring on its 25th anniversary. Why? Because Father of the Bride II features all of the items I have worn since lockdown began: men’s button-downs , elasticized bodysuits, and ‘80s-style sneakers. All that, and pearls