From Men’s Button-Downs To Pearl Necklaces, Father Of The Bride II Is Full Of Lockdown Fashion

And then there’s dad (Martin). After re-watching the film, I’ve come to realise this: When we talk about “dad style” making a comeback, George Banks is exactly who we’re referring to. He wears some seriously chunky trainers and frequently sports perfectly worn-in chambray shirts, which he wears over white T-shirts . Even his pyjamas — a Brooks Brothers-esque blue robe, paired with blue and white striped boxers, and tube socks worn with slippers — have an air of 2020 cool about them. In fact, his boxers very closely resemble a pair I splurged on from streetwear brand Aries Arise , the likes of which are now sold out. And given how much time is spent at home these days, pyjamas are just as much an all-day staple as your favourite jeans once were, especially if your boss allows you to Zoom call without your camera on.