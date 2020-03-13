Watch These Movies If You’re Craving Iconic Fashion Eye Candy

There's nothing wrong with Audrey Hepburn noshing in front of Tiffany's in Givenchy couture. And yes, the Jill Sobule-soundtracked makeover scene in Clueless will forever echo in our minds when we're, say, cutting our own crop tops or bleaching our hair in the sink. But, any fashionable person worth their salt likely memorized those films front-to-back by the time they entered high school. In which case, you're ready for your post-Golightly graduate studies: the 19 films ahead, all of which feature fashion at its absolute finest.
They aren't all set in the fashion world, in fact, most of them don't have anything to do specifically with clothes — but they do feature costumes that deserve iconic status as much as Annie Hall's Buster Keaton waistcoat or Dionne and Cher's matching skirt suits. And since we're all in need of a pick-me-up these days, not to mention something to distract us during hours of quarantine, we thought it best to share our favourite fashionable flicks of all time.
Click ahead for a slew of cinematic skater girls, horror heroines, 18th-century queens, scrappy fashion-designer wannabes, and one immaculately dressed trophy wife.