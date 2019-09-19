Cue The Succession Theme Music: Kieran Culkin & Wife Welcome First Child

Everyone's favorite Succession miscreant is now a dad. Luckily, I trust Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton with a living thing waaaay more than the actor's Roy family counterpart.
According to Charton's Instagram, the former model gave birth on September 13 and is now home recovering with their little girl, baby Kinsey Sioux, after an intense delivery. And they're already sharing sweet photos from their new life as a family.
"After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," she captioned a photo of herself holding little Kinsey while wearing mesh hospital underwear. "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."
Charton also took the opportunity to share some of the difficulties that come with recovering from childbirth — and how she wouldn't change a thing.
"This is me 4 days postpartum — I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it," she wrote. "I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete."
It is the first baby for Culkin and Charton, who got married back in 2013. The two have always kept their relationship low-key, but with Succession hitting its stride in season 2, Kinsey Sioux may not know what she's in for.
