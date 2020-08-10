That’s It, I’m Never Wearing Jeans Again! (Who’s With Me?)

Regardless of your body and how you feel about it, I’m willing to bet that you think shopping for jeans is the worst, too. The sizing is messed up. The price tags can be vicious. And digging through the folded stacks of denim to find the right cut in the right wash requires divine patience — and that’s before you get into the changing room. Buying a new pair of jeans has been one of those fashion chores I’ve resigned myself to, along with bathing suit shopping and getting fitted for a decent bra. And yet jeans (especially a stiff pair with a high waist and zero stretch) have been a staple of my adult wardrobe, my go-to at least three times a week. Now it’s more like zero times a week. And I’m not the only one.