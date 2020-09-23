Thrilling & Mona May Teamed Up On A Clueless-Inspired Vintage Collection

The inspiration for this collaboration came to Kim-Parker after hearing about Clueless’s anniversary and remembering how fond she was of the costumes worn in the film. “I fell in love with Mona's work as soon as that yellow plaid outfit appeared on screen,” she tells Refinery29. “I mean, every woman on the planet is obsessed with Mona's work, probably because it’s a palette cleanser for your eyes; a breath of fresh air.” ( May also designed costumes for Never Been Kissed and Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion, among others.) After working up the courage, she thought, Why not? and sent a DM to the costume designer on Instagram, thinking there was no way that May would respond, let alone be interested in a partnership. “To my surprise, she responded and was completely engaged,” she says. Turns out, May was just as much a fan of Kim-Parker as Kim-Parker was of May. “She's a warrior for the cause,” Kim-Parker says. “She's all about sustainability, supporting women, the authentic expression of individuality and personality through clothes, the bending of rules, and making sure that everyone feels welcome.” Suffice to say, they hit it off immediately.