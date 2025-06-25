ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

7 Shoe Trends To Put Your Best Foot Forward This Summer

Kelsey Stewart
Last Updated June 25, 2025, 9:36 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photos: Getty Images
Shoes — sandals, ballet flats, loafers, you name it — have the potential to make or break your whole look. As such, if you’re on a mission to level up your summer style, you can’t go wrong with refreshing your footwear rotation. Though there’s always a time and place for, say, classic white sneakers, we suggest taking a step — quite literally — outside your comfort zone by trying out summer's biggest shoe trends, which are all over the map. 
Firstly, designers are harking back to the past, introducing new iterations of footwear from bygone decades. One notable example? Retro sneakers. With slim silhouettes and bold, punchy colors, these vintage-looking kicks are real head-turners, as proven on the spring/summer 2025 runways at shows like Miu Miu, Proenza Schouler, and Loewe. Meanwhile (perhaps much to the dismay of some millennials out there), late-2000s-inspired gladiator sandals have made a major comeback this season. However, the latest styles are a far cry from the uber-high silhouettes once loved by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Rihanna. And for something a bit more refined, turn your attention to of-the-moment woven shoes — from ballet flats to slide-on sandals, footwear is getting the artisanal treatment this summer. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Without further ado, scroll onward for a rundown of summer 2025’s top shoe trends. Put your best (and most stylish) foot forward this season.

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Gladiator Sandals

Photo (Isabel Marant): Peter White/Getty Images.
The rumors are true: Gladiator sandals of yore are popping up everywhere this summer, albeit in shorter variations than the knee-length styles popular in the 2000s and 2010s. In step with the return of the boho fashion aesthetic, the trend ran the gamut on the runways, spotted in the form of studded versions (at Isabel Marant) and minimalist looks (debuted at Khaite). To keep the look more grounded, style the shoes with a slouchy bag and denim shorts.
shop 4 products
Bernardo Footwear
Hero Gladiator Sandal
BUY
$199.00$298.00
Nordstrom
FP Collection
Jade Gladiators
BUY
$148.00
Free People
Aldo
Artemisa T-strap Sandal
BUY
$110.00
Aldo
Marc Jacobs
Kiki Leather Gladiator Sandals
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Retro Sneakers

Photo (Miu Miu): Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Following 2024’s Puma Speedcat craze, more low-profile retro-inspired runners — many of which look like they’re straight out of the ‘70s — are now infiltrating the fashion scene, thanks to the style’s strong presence on the catwalks. Always ahead of the curve, Miu Miu introduced the vintage vibe in vibrant shades like hot pink, turquoise, and butter yellow. Miuccia Prada also designed deep purple suede sneakers with a metal toe for Prada. And should you prefer a high-top silhouette, there’s a good chance the ultra-colorful pairs at Loewe will strike your fancy.
shop 4 products
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Technical Fabric And Suede Sneakers
BUY
$1070.00
Miu Miu
Steve Madden
Mobility Sneaker
BUY
$99.95
Steve Madden
RAG AND BONE
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneaker
BUY
$278.00
Nordstrom
Zara
Combination Running Sneakers
BUY
$59.90
Zara

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Woven Styles

Photo (Stella McCartney): Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images.
Woven accessories are synonymous with summer, so it makes perfect sense as that homespun-looking footwear is in high demand this season. For spring/summer 2025, the look made an appearance at Jacquemus, Stella McCartney, and Gabriela Hearst shows. One major draw of a woven shoe? They provide the breathability and drama of the mesh look without being entirely see-through.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 4 products
Madewell
The Cora Slide Sandal In Woven Leather
BUY
$59.99$88.00
Madewell
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats
BUY
$245.00$350.00
Shopbop
Mango
Cotton Braided Slippers
BUY
$79.99$89.99
Mango
Dolce Vita
Holis Sandals
BUY
$89.90$150.00
Dolce Vita

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Boat Shoes

Photo (Loewe): Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
The fisherman aesthetic has taken over every facet of our wardrobes, and footwear is no exception. From the white and navy boat shoes at Loewe to Monse’s shiny brown pair, these new summer silhouettes have made one thing clear: Designers want you to set sail in style. And if you’re not near the beach or lake this season, you can give these practical shoes a downtown chic vibe with a breezy button-up and edgy leather shorts.  
shop 4 products
Sandro
Suede Boat Shoe Loafers
BUY
$410.00
Sandro
Everlane
The Boat Shoe
BUY
$198.00
Everlane
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Rothy's
The Boat Shoe
BUY
$79.00$119.00
Nordstrom

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Embellished-Toe Pairs

Photo (Chanel): Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
For spring/summer 2025, luxury labels gave the term “twinkle toes” a new meaning. At Chanel, Fendi, and Balmain, shoes festooned with rhinestones, pearls, and beads took center stage. Whether in the form of flat sandals or heeled mules, consider these babies the perfect plus-one for an upcoming wedding — they won’t go unnoticed.
shop 4 products
H&M
Rhinestone-embellished Sandals
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Mach and Mach
Embellished Double Bow Patent Leather Mule...
BUY
$915.00
Neiman Marcus
Schutz
Arienne Leather Sandal
BUY
$79.00$158.00
Schutz
Kurt Geiger London
Southbank Beaded Flat
BUY
$178.00
Kurt Geiger

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Jelly Sandals

Photo (Chloé): Peter White/Getty Images.
Ready or not, the jelly sandals trend is back for round two this summer, with big-name designers turning the cute style on its head. Chloé, for one, propelled the look into high-fashion territory with its heeled thong sandals. Lacoste, meanwhile, leaned into the trendy fisherman sandal look. Though these shoes may conjure up images of frivolous childhood moments, they are more than apt for adults now, too, with a silhouette for every aesthetic.
shop 4 products
COS
Jelly Fisherman Sandals
BUY
$150.00
COS
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly
BUY
$198.00
Tory Burch
Chloé
Jelly Sandal
BUY
$590.00
Chloé
Melissa x Telfar
Jelly Slide
BUY
$100.00
Melissa

Summer 2025 Shoe Trend: Snakeprint Styles

Photo (Dries Van Noten): Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Snakeskin is giving leopard print a run for its money — at least in the footwear department. This season, fashion houses cracked the code for timeless yet fresh silhouettes featuring the sumptuous design. Jil Sander did so with its Western-esque boots, while Dries Van Noten designed a slingback wedge with a curvy heel. Make a snakeskin shoe the pièce de résistance of your summer outfits, whether you’re dressing for the office or a date.
shop 4 products
Larroudé
Jasmine Hi Mule
BUY
$231.00$330.00
Larroudé
ASOS DESIGN
Palmer Slingback Wedges
BUY
$49.99
ASOS
Miista
Iben Snake Mules
BUY
$285.00$475.00
Miista
Tony Bianco
Topaz Ecru Snake
BUY
$160.00
Tony Bianco
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT