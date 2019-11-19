21 Giftable Pajamas You’ll Want To Wear Lounging Around A Fireplace (Candle)

It’s officially time to begin brainstorming your holiday shopping lists — and what makes for a sweeter gift than a cozy pajama set? Whether you’re looking to pick something up for your sister, BFF, mama, or yourself, you can’t go wrong with a soft, snuggly, and stylish winter pajama. Gone are the days of having to choose between dowdy sleepwear and sultry lingerie. Now, almost every major brand has its own version of cute pajama sets in a variety of fabrics, colors, prints, and shapes. So whether you’re looking for classic flannel pajamas or cute, silky shorts pajama sets, you’ll be able to find the exact set that speaks to your heart and your gift-giving list.
We’ve rounded up 14 of our favorite pajama sets just in time for the holiday season. Everyone is going to be snuggled up under blankets by the glow of their fireplace-scented candles for the next four months anyway, so we might as well look cute doing it!
