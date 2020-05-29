What R29 Editors Are Wearing On Repeat In Quarantine

While we firmly believe there’s no work-from-home style during a pandemic, over the past two and a half months, we've found that there are items we've worn on repeat here at Refinery29 — and by at, we mean remotely.
A uniform of sorts, for some it’s nightgowns disguised as maxi dresses and actual pajamas; for others, it’s trendy items like bike shorts, and continuing to rent clothes despite having nowhere to go. For us, these are the items of clothing that made us feel our best while working from home, added a sense of order to the day, and maybe got us out of a style rut on a bad day.
Ahead, what we’ve been wearing nonstop and are buying in several colors.
A uniform of sorts, for some it’s nightgowns disguised as maxi dresses and actual pajamas; for others, it’s trendy items like bike shorts, and continuing to rent clothes despite having nowhere to go. For us, these are the items of clothing that made us feel our best while working from home, added a sense of order to the day, and maybe got us out of a style rut on a bad day.
Ahead, what we’ve been wearing nonstop and are buying in several colors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.