Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s relationship looks like a lot of fun. They attend fashion shows and star in movies together. They wear couple’s necklaces. Cara even rented out London’s Natural History Museum for a romantic date night. And this week, they were spotted purchasing a sex bench.
Paparazzi photos show Cara and Ashley carrying a sex bench with adjustable restraints into their home in West Hollywood. The bench in question? Master Series’ Obedience Extreme Sex Bench with Restraint Straps, which retails for about $750 but is currently on sale on Amazon for $385. This bench is designed for BDSM play: one person lies down on the bench on their stomach with their arms, legs, and back bound with restraints. It’s “perfect for spanking or having deeper access during penetration,” notes the product description. Plus, it’s vegan leather.
Cara has previously hinted at an interested in BDSM. In an interview on RuPaul’s podcast RuPaul: What’s The Tee? earlier this year, she said, “I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give. It is different with men and women. For me, I’m always very submissive with men, always. But then with women I’m the opposite.” She added, “Part of sex — that connection — is feral. You meet someone but when you go in the bedroom, it’s another animal.”
Cara's and Ashley's sex bench features a common setup, but others are designed slightly differently. Some come without restraints (or with more restraints), some come with a spreader bar (a bar that attaches to a person’s legs, keeping them open), and some come with extra accessories like collars, dildo rods, or enema bag holders. Some are designed to put the person on the bench in a kneeling position.
Sex benches are intended for BDSM play, though some could simply be used to assist with positions for deep penetration, if you prefer. Like Cara’s and Ashley’s, most sex benches aren’t cheap. However, if you’re interested in trying out the sensation of a sex bench without spending the cash, you can simply have one partner bend over a regular bench, desk, ottoman, or couch. You can add restraints if you like — plus a pillow or two.
As always when practicing BDSM, you’ll want to begin by discussing what you want the experience to look like and choosing a safe word. You'll also want to have an aftercare plan in place. Have fun!