Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Cuddle After Fashion Show In Rare PDA Pic

On Tuesday, Cara Delevingne wore the final designs of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld during a Chanel fashion show in Paris. Her rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson, was on hand to snuggle up to the model following the emotional show.
Chanel designer, pop culture icon, and cat enthusiast Lagerfeld died in Paris at age 85 earlier this February. Delevingne was one of Lagerfeld's favorite muses, and she recently defended the late designer on Twitter in an exchange with Good Place star Jameela Jamil. So it makes sense that Delevingne would be more emotional walking in his final fashion show than she would a regular jaunt around the catwalk.
Delevingne's friend, creative director Jamie Mizrahi, seemingly captured a sweet moment after the show between the Suicide Squad actress and her alleged girlfriend.
"post show cuddle puddle," wrote Mizrahi in the caption of an image of Benson and Delevingne getting cozy in the back of a car.
It wasn't just the post show: Benson was reportedly in the front row at the fashion show as well.
Delevingne and Benson reportedly met while filming the Elisabeth Moss movie Her Smell, out in April. They were first spotted out together in May of 2018, and have seemed inseparable ever since — though neither confirmed a romantic relationship.
This Instagram photo may be the only PDA pic we get from the alleged couple. In August of 2018, Benson told People:
"I think [keeping things private is] the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better."
