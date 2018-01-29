Elisabeth Moss Will Go From Handmaid To Punk Rock Queen

Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss may have just won a Golden Globe for her role on the Hulu series, but she already has her next role lined up. According to The Wrap, Moss will next star in Her Smell, an indie film from director Alex Ross Perry — and it sounds wild.
Moss' role in the upcoming feature may be visually very different from anything the actress has done before, but there's a common thread between this part and her previous roles. The Mad Men alum will, once again, portray a true rebel — albeit this time, she won't be fighting against the government within a patriarchal dystopia. In Her Smell, Moss will portray "Becky Something," a punk rock queen who ultimately finds herself at war with everyone in her life. As she fights to stay sober, she also seeks to rediscover her creativity and passion.
It's hard not to wonder if Moss' interest in the new role had just as much to do with her own personal passion for music as it did reteaming with her Queen of Earth director Perry. In an interview with Refinery29 for The Handmaid's Tale, she spoke about finding the cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" that was used during a pivotal protest scene in the Hulu series.
"I found [that version of 'Heart Of Glass.'] I was looking for Philip Glass music, and I came across that, it's Glass mixed with Blondie... I thought it was the most perfect song for the show."
This won't be the first time Moss played a musician on screen, either: She previously starred as aspiring guitarist Susan in 2010's A Buddy Story. However, Susan's chill acoustic rock vibes are likely worlds away from Becky Something's sound.
The new film is scheduled to begin filming once season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale wraps.
