Elisabeth Moss Will Go From Handmaid To Punk Rock Queen

Moss' role in the upcoming feature may be visually very different from anything the actress has done before, but there's a common thread between this part and her previous roles. The Mad Men alum will, once again, portray a true rebel — albeit this time, she won't be fighting against the government within a patriarchal dystopia . In Her Smell, Moss will portray "Becky Something," a punk rock queen who ultimately finds herself at war with everyone in her life. As she fights to stay sober, she also seeks to rediscover her creativity and passion.