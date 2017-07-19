Elisabeth Moss has played many strong female characters during her two decades acting in Hollywood. Most recently she's portrayed the fearless Offred in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and next up she'll return for the second season of SundanceTV's thriller, Top of the Lake, as the relentless detective Robin Griffin. But before all that, she was the smart-witted and determined Peggy Olson on AMC's Mad Men. And the secretary-turned-feminist has a special place in her heart, she says in her cover story interview for The Hollywood Reporter, as do all the Internet's hilarious memes about her.
Her deep attachment and fondness for the Emmy-winning drama series stems from her initial draw to the series when she was fresh off her stint as the president's daughter on The West Wing, she tells the magazine. Her agent didn't know if Matthew Weiner's series was the right move for her, but she did. "I just kept saying, 'Do not let Mad Men go,'" he recalled to THR.
Now, she gets to relive the success of the series, which many consider to have marked the golden age of television (and a major makeover for the cable network), over and over again considering the popularity of her Peggy "I don't give a fuck" Olson meme. During the interview, THR writes that Moss even pulled out her own phone to pull up a few of her favorite "Peggy memes," adding "I fuckin' love this."
Today marks 10 yrs since our introduction to one of the most complex, powerful, iconic female characters on TV, Peggy Olson. Happy #MadMen10 pic.twitter.com/5xr0RvuPhU— Sana Suri (@sanasuri) July 19, 2017
With many feminist characters under her belt, it isn't surprising to hear that her peers, like Girls' Jenni Konner, hail the actress as "our generation's Meryl Streep." Moss herself is committed to the female cause. "I'm such a staunch believer in women's rights, I don't really give a shit about anybody who isn't. It's like, I don't need them to watch the show," she said. "At a certain point, things are more important than your job." Toppling the patriarchy and laughing over memes? All in a day's work for Moss.
