Elisabeth Moss Requires One Thing To Do Nude Scenes: Final Cut

Elisabeth Moss has one caveat to doing nude scenes. "Unless they would like to take their clothes off and be shot, then they can decide their angles," she said of directors who want to film her nude while promoting one of her latest projects Top of the Lake: China Girl while in Cannes. It was while doing the first season of this show in 2013 that she employed this tactic originally offered to her by director Jane Campion. "Jane said, 'You can have 100 percent approval of every frame and anything you don’t like will never be used,'" Moss shared. "She gave it to me. She really allowed me to have that voice. And I carried it over."