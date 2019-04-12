Everything We Know About Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne's Reported Romance

Meet: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, the celebrity relationship that will catapult the movie Her Smell into the cultural conscious. Both star in the movie as rockstar-adjacent blondes next to a deteriorating rockstar played by Elisabeth Moss (also blonde, incidentally). According to reports, Benson and Delevingne are a tried-and-true summer relationship, having first appeared in late May. However, some summer romances last well past the season — which makes it the perfect time to revisit their alleged relationship timeline.