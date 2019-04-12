Everything We Know About Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne's Reported Romance

Meet: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, the celebrity relationship that will catapult the movie Her Smell into the cultural conscious. Both star in the movie as rockstar-adjacent blondes next to a deteriorating rockstar played by Elisabeth Moss (also blonde, incidentally). According to reports, Benson and Delevingne are a tried-and-true summer relationship, having first appeared in late May. However, some summer romances last well past the season — which makes it the perfect time to revisit their alleged relationship timeline.
Representation for Benson and Delevingne did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
May 2, 2018: In their first paparazzi shot, Benson and Delevingne materialize in Harlem, where they attended a concert together at the Apollo Theater.
May 3, 2018: The newly minted co-stars, who started production in April, appear on Benson's Instagram together for the first time.
May 19, 2018: The couple is spotted kissing at a taping of Saturday Night Live. This is according to a Twitter user who was apparently in the audience. This would have been the Saturday Night Live season 43 finale, which featured a number of celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Chris Rock, Donald Glover, and Jerry Seinfeld. Add to that the fact that Benson shared an elevator selfie with Delevingne in what looks a lot like the NBC elevators on May 20, and this fan encounter seems accurate.
August 10, 2018: Benson wears what looks like a "CARA" necklace on her Instagram. In the background, a blonde pixie cut looks a lot like Delevingne.
August 14, 2018: They kiss at Heathrow Airport, the same place where the Love Actually intro was filmed.
August 20, 2018: Benson wears the necklace on her Instagram once more. This time, Delevingne comments: "I spy..."
August 24, 2018: Benson skirts the rumors by telling People that she keeps her romantic life "private."
"I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better," Benson said.
September 9, 2018: Benson and Delevingne, alongside the cast of Her Smell, premiere the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.
September 11, 2018: Eagle-eyed fans spot a comment from Benson's account on Delevingne's Instagram. It reads, simply, "Mine." Later, Benson says her account was hacked, implying that the comment was a result of the hack. Ah, well.
December 2018: According to reports, Delevingne rented out the Natural History Museum in London as a gift for her girlfriend. They reportedly slept in a bed that was placed under a giant skeleton of a blue whale. Around the same time, the pair was spotted at Gatwick airport in the same city, holding hands.
March 5, 2019: Friend and stylist Jamie Mizrahi posts a photo of Delevingne and Benson cuddling in the back of a car after a Chanel fashion show in Paris.
April 12, 2019: Back to where it all began! A music video for their upcoming film Her Smell — from their fictional band "The Ackergirls" — proves they are true rockstars.
