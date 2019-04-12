Alex Ross Perry’s newest film, Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, is full of women who rock. There's Moss' Becky Something, a former legend who's come unhinged now that she's no longer on top, and the Akergirls (played by Cara Delevingne, Dylan Gelula, and Ashley Benson), the up-and-coming band who in many ways represents the new generation of female rockstars, and is poised to overshadow hers.
In this exclusive music video, Akergirls perform their hit song from Her Smell, "Can't Wait," written by Anika Pyle. The three women rock out to the defiant song in the lo-fi video, capturing the aesthetic of the late 90s grunge era. They are playful with each other and at times a bit messy, but unapologetic about it.
Advertisement
Unlike the dysfunctional relationship that Becky has with her bandmates of Something She, Akergirls share more of a sisterly, close bond. They present a sort of antithesis to the old guard sonically as well — bringing a a lighter, more energetic tone to their music without compromising their ferocity. In the video, the women seem to truly be having fun as they sing confidently about not wanting to depend on anyone else but each other.
Watch the music video for "Can't Wait" below.
Her Smell first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and is set to hit theaters today.
Advertisement