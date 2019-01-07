Elisabeth Moss Loses It After Taylor Swift's Surprise Red Carpet Appearance

Only The Handmaid's Tale can get Taylor Swift back on a red carpet. Sort of. While the singer has shied away from public events and interviews these past few years, she couldn't resist sending a video message to Elisabeth Moss when the actress chatted with Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet. Moss had previously revealed that she listened to Swift's music to help her get through the filming of a very intense season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale, so Seacrest surprised Moss with a clip of the pop superstar thanking her for her support.
Turns out, the women are equal fans of one another. Swift gushed that The Handmaid's Tale is her favorite show, and that so many people reached out to her when Moss first dropped how much she loves the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer. Swift also said she hoped to meet Moss one day soon, leaving the actress practically speechless.
"I can't believe she knows who I am!" Moss cried when the clip ended.
The clip was adorable, but initially dashed any hopes that Swift was accompanying her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to the award show since she didn't appear IRL. However, she appeared on stage later to present with Idris Elba, and presumably support Alwyn's film, The Favourite, what was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.*
However, that doesn't mean Offred can't have a "Ready For It" montage in The Handmaid's Tale season 3. In fact, now it's pretty much required.
