Only Taylor Swift Could Make The Handmaid's Tale Less Distressing

As much as we love The Handmaid's Tale, there's nothing really uplifting about the series (especially as it draws more and more uncomfortable parallels to modern-day society). I don't have statistics handy, but I estimate that the number of cat video views spike following each episode's streaming premiere. If the scenes are hard to watch from the comfort of our couches, we can only imagine how difficult they are to film on set under his eye. Thankfully, the cast has found a way to cope with even the toughest filming days: getting down to Taylor Swift.
"We enjoy singing Taylor Swift songs in between scenes," star Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy, the wife of the wicked Commander Fred, revealed during a recent interview on The IMDb Show, though she didn't specify if they're more partial to the old Taylor, who is dead, or the new Taylor (circa Reputation).
Advertisement
So, who are the most diehard Swifties on set? "Mainly I'm talking about Lizzy [Elisabeth Moss] and Amanda [Brugel] who plays Rita," she added.
If the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer can unite Offred and Serena, is there anything she can't do?
Strahovski, who is pregnant with her first child, could probably use all of the self-care breaks she can get — if not only to deal with an, erm, sticky spit situation caused by an unfortunate pregnancy symptom that she said required her to "constantly use a spittoon." Aside from the spit, however, Strahovski said pregnancy hasn't really changed the way she conducts herself during shooting.
"It didn't really [affect me], because I'm new to this. This is my first," she said on The IMDb Show. "And I just kept thinking, 'How am I going to do this?' We have so many intense scenes, like, we're screaming at each other, we're crying, or we're strangling each other, so it's more about negotiating that and shooting the end of the season."
The season 2 finale is set to stream on Hulu July 11, giving us plenty of time to put together our ultimate De-stress with Swift playlists.
Advertisement