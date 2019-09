Only Taylor Swift Could Make The Handmaid's Tale Less Distressing

As much as we love The Handmaid's Tale , there's nothing really uplifting about the series (especially as it draws more and more uncomfortable parallels to modern-day society ). I don't have statistics handy, but I estimate that the number of cat video views spike following each episode's streaming premiere. If the scenes are hard to watch from the comfort of our couches, we can only imagine how difficult they are to film on set under his eye. Thankfully, the cast has found a way to cope with even the toughest filming days: getting down to Taylor Swift