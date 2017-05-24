Handcuffs are the ultimate BDSM sex toy for those looking to begin their adventure into the world of bondage. While a simple belt can be a great restraining device, there's something undeniably sexy and powerful about owning a pair of legit handcuffs.
If you're the submissive type, being handcuffed allows you to enjoy the extreme arousal of being at your partner's whim. What will they do next? Go down on you? Flip you over and make love to you from behind? Or will they tease and tantalize you with their hands and sex toys until you're begging to come? For those who are dominant, handcuffing your partner allows you to take control and watch them writhe in orgasmic agony. Oddly enough, when you add restraints to your sex life, the possibilities are endless.
Of course, as with all kinks (and particularly BDSM), consent, boundaries, and safe words should be established before jumping into anything. Not sure how your sex preferences fit into the world of sexual restraints? Talk about it with your partner and see what turns you both on. If handcuffs sound like fun, then go ahead and invest in a pair and explore.
And if you're ready to shop, you've come to the right place: From classic police-style cuffs to chic gold chains, we've rounded up the best sex handcuffs on the market. Make sure to check back, as we'll be updating with new sexy restraints regularly.