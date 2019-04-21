When Did Vegan Leather Get So Damn Good?

It’s not just the production that’s changed, but the very feel of the product. Stroke a Stella McCartney bag and the differences between the label’s vegetarian leather and the real McCoy are imperceptible. "It took us a very long time to find our vegan leather that looked and felt just right," admits Brit label Kitri’s Haeni Kim. "We love the look and feel of supple leather but did not feel right about using real animal leather for our pieces." It took a great deal of research for Kitri to find a fabric made of 100% PU and polyester that mimicked the exact feel, weight and quality of leather but when they did, they saw the same success as Nanushka and Veja.