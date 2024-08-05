The Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt Is A Versatile Must-Have: How Editors Are Styling It

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We’re all about shopping for statement fashion items that make your heart sing, but we’re also big proponents of owning wardrobe staples that serve as building blocks to your closet. And Skims is home to some of our favorite basics. Refinery29 editors have previously tried Skims bestsellers like a ribbed tank top and fitted cotton T-shirt. And now, we’re putting the Boyfriend T-Shirt — which has gained an impressive 4.9 out of 5 star rating from 1,069 reviewers — to the test.
Launched in 2022, Skims’ Boyfriend collection is the brand’s first unisex loungewear selection, all designed with an oversized fit. The brand recommends choosing your regular size for a baggy look or sizing down for a more fitted look. Since this T-shirt is “inspired by your boyfriend’s favorite t-shirt,” the unisex silhouette alone makes it pretty versatile and shareable (although we doubt you’ll actually want to share this fan-favorite with anyone else!).
While the Boyfriend T-Shirt is perfect for lounging and sleeping, we wanted to see just how versatile the stretchy jersey top actually is. So we styled it for everything from workouts and work days to drinks and dinner dates. Read on for our thoughts on the bestselling Skims T-shirt and why it’s the next hero shirt you need to add to your basics collection.
“After trying the Skims fitted cotton T-shirt, and it becoming my go-to top for casual outings (often pairing it with trendy jorts or tennis skirts), I was eager to try the oversized boyfriend T-shirt. I don’t typically wear oversized tops, but I was up for the challenge to style this casual T-shirt for an office-appropriate outfit. I decided to tuck it into a pair of wide-leg trousers with a sleek belt, watch, and mesh ballet flats. I felt so comfortable and laid-back while looking chic and put together. I enjoy that the crew neckline and longer-than-normal short sleeves make this style great for fall weather. The cotton jersey material is also so incredibly soft that it almost has a peach-fuzz feel. However, I will say that the marble color is slightly sheer, so I’d recommend wearing a nude bra (the Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra in ochre is my go-to Skims bra) or a white tank top underneath.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“I love pairing oversized silhouettes with tighter fits — like wide-leg pants with a bodysuit, a boxy jacket with a fitted dress, or a boyfriend tee with a boycon midi skirt. For my Skims tee trial run, I styled it for weeknight dinner plans with a floral maxi skirt, an oversized handbag, and platform sandals. I loved that it was super comfortable and easy to pair with. However, the medium (my regular size) felt a little too big, and I didn’t really know what to do with all the fabric. So, I’d recommend going a size down. As for next time, I will probably wear the tee untucked with more casual outfits.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
“My silhouette preference has always been oversized, so I knew I’d like the boxy loose fit of this boyfriend tee. I find I wear this T-shirt most when dressing for any physical activity or casual outing because it’s breathable and unrestricting. I also find that it works best on my petite frame with more fitted bottoms. Here I’ve styled it for an afternoon of tennis with bike shorts and sneakers, but I just as often swap the performance sneakers for a more casual pair for a coffee run. Personally, I’ve found the boyfriend T-shirt to be really versatile. I wear it with activewear, denim, and even sleep in it. The fabric is also buttery-soft — almost cloud-like — but unlike most fabrics of this nature, I’ve found it doesn’t pill at all after many wears and several washes. Although I’m wearing the heather grey colorway in this photo, I’ve had the marble color for several years and can definitely vouch for its durability.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“Normally I’m a size large in tops, but I got the medium in the Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt and styled it for a date night out. While the length was a bit too long for the outfit that I wanted to style it for, it was perfect once I tucked it into my bra to faux-crop it. I paired the shirt with a black mini (big monochromatic black outfit girlie here), silver jewelry and silver cowboy boots, and a green leather shoulder bag. This is a great casual date night outfit for drinks or dinner as it’s comfortable and chic without too much effort. In the future, I’ll probably style it with low-rise jeans, jean shorts, or even over slip dresses for a dressier occasions since it’s a comfortable basic that can be paired with anything.” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator