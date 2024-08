The Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt Is A Versatile Must-Have: How Editors Are Styling It

We’re all about shopping for statement fashion items that make your heart sing, but we’re also big proponents of owning wardrobe staples that serve as building blocks to your closet. And Skims is home to some of our favorite basics. Refinery29 editors have previously tried Skims bestsellers like a ribbed tank top and fitted cotton T-shirt . And now, we’re putting the Boyfriend T-Shirt — which has gained an impressive 4.9 out of 5 star rating from 1,069 reviewers — to the test.Launched in 2022, Skims’ Boyfriend collection is the brand’s first unisex loungewear selection, all designed with an oversized fit. The brand recommends choosing your regular size for a baggy look or sizing down for a more fitted look. Since this T-shirt is “inspired by your boyfriend’s favorite t-shirt,” the unisex silhouette alone makes it pretty versatile and shareable (although we doubt you’ll actually want to share this fan-favorite with anyone else!).While the Boyfriend T-Shirt is perfect for lounging and sleeping, we wanted to see just how versatile the stretchy jersey top actually is. So we styled it for everything from workouts and work days to drinks and dinner dates. Read on for our thoughts on the bestselling Skims T-shirt and why it’s the next hero shirt you need to add to your basics collection.