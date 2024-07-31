The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In August

Beautifully acted, written, and shot, Pachinko is a show that manages to be both sweeping yet overwhelmingly intimate. The experiences Sunja and her family live through are so specific, yet so many people will be able to see themselves in it. And don’t be surprised if the show makes you cry frequently — not because it’s sad (though it has its moments), but because every emotion within is so deeply felt that you won’t be able to help but feel them too.