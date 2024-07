The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In August

If you’re anything like us, you've spent every waking moment of the past few weeks watching and thinking about the 2024 Paris Olympics . That also might mean you’re looking for something not related to your temporary athletics obsession to watch when the day’s events are over, or when the Summer Games wrap on August 11. We’ve got you covered. Two of our most anticipated movies of the summer are hitting theaters this month. First up is Trap, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller about a serial killer trying to evade law enforcement at a concert for a Taylor Swift -esque pop star. There’s also Blink Twice, the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz that follows a cocktail waitress who must find a way to escape a billionaire’s private island. And there’s plenty to watch on the TV side, too, including new seasons from fan-favorite series Emily in Paris and Only Murders in the Building. Can we earn an Olympic medal for keeping up with it all?