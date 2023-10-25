Olivia Kaiser Broke Her Face On The Challenge. Now She’s The Face Of It

I personally would always like to see the OGs come around. I think it's nostalgic and it's cool. Now that I'm friends with some of them, they're just really down to earth people. They know it's a game. No matter what happens, they leave it on the field. Whereas other people who are newer in the world, they take things to heart. They take things really personally. They will hold grudges so it's just a different mindset. Now when people are on it, it’s their entire life, and they eat, breathe, sleep it. In my opinion, when you're filming, put everything you have into it. Go kill it. But when you come home, you have to let stuff go and actually leave it on the field.