After years peppered with critical failures like The Last Air Bender and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his purest form with 2015's The Visit. It wasn't merely a return to the horror genre that made fans pay attention: the mark of an iconic Shyamalan movie has always been its twist, and The Visit's surprise ending was as jaw-dropping as ever.
Now, Shyamalan has a new film about to hit theaters, and fans are ready for the promised third-act shocker. Split, which arrives in theaters on January 20, stars James McAvoy as a man with dissociative identity disorder who takes a trio of teenage girls hostage. While some of the man's personalities are kind, the one the teens have to watch out for is the mysterious "Beast."
It seems that the answer to what the so-called Beast wants is the film's twist — but, as with any Shyamalan twist, don't you dare spoil it for yourself.
Of course, not every Shyamalan surprise ending is created equal. In anticipation of the writer-director's latest flick, we've ranked his most twisted twists from least surprising to most. Warning: spoilers (obviously) to follow.
