Lucas Bravo, Emily In Paris‘s Heartthrob Chef, Is Enchanté To Meet You

And yes, Gabriel is very French. He says things like "enchanté" and whips up delicious omelettes with ease. But so is Bravo — he says that while getting drinks with American friends and co-stars, they'd often laugh at things he'd say when he didn't intentionally try to be funny. "There's my attitude and my way of speaking, but most of all my accent and where we put it, and the right syllable, makes them all crack up, " he says, laughing.