The Secret Story Behind That Geena Davis Costume In GLOW

“When I signed on, I said: I'll do it, but at some point, you gotta find some excuse to get me in a showgirl costume. It's so iconic [and] always been a fantasy of mine to try one on. They brought in all these authentic costumes from back in the day. I was trying them on, and they were nice and everything. They kept talking about, well, there's this white one, but we didn't bring it out. There's this white one, but it's too big. It's too heavy. But there is this white one… and I said, Get the white one! I had to kneel down on the floor to try it on because it was taller than the ceiling. But once I had that on we were all like come on. That's the one.”