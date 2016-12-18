A woman got to relive her baseball glory days and it's basically the real-life A League Of Their Own. The foundation Wish of a Lifetime, in partnership with Brookdale Senior Living, just granted former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) star Mildred "Meach" Meacham the chance to spend a day talking all things baseball and it's a reminder that women can be just as passionate about sports as their male peers.
Now 92, Meacham played in the baseball league — which was the subject of the film A League Of Their Own — when she was in her 20s. She played for the Springfield Sallies in 1948 and later for the Fort Wayne Daisies and Racine Belles. When the program coordinator at Brookdale Senior Living — where Meacham is a resident — saw how she lit up when talking about her sports days, the coordinator wrote to the organization to make sure Meacham could have another day indulging in her passion.
Though Meacham — the second-oldest living player in the league — can no longer run the bases, she doesn't have to hit the field to talk sports. The organization brought Alex Fulmer, 17, the youngest player on Team U.S.A., to talk with Meacham. At their meeting, Fulmer presented Meacham with her own baseball bat. She was also honored with a special recognition from the AAGPBL.
It was the conversation between Fulmer and Meacham that really seemed to take Meacham back. The pair discussed things like how they got started in the sport (both played with their brothers), as well as their preference for baseball over softball. (Meacham told Fulmer she likes that the ball "goes faster" in baseball.)
