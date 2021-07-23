Meet The Mysteriously Aging Cast Of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

Extremely mild spoilers are ahead. The basic concept of M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Old, is simple: A family goes on a beach vacation and soon find out that they're aging really, really fast. But, with it being a Shyamalan movie, it's expected that there will be a surprise twist. After all, he's responsible for The Sixth Sense and The Village. So, what will it be? Some sort of time loop situation? Hallucinogens? They're all already dead?
All of that remains unknown until you see the movie. (And all of those guesses are probably wrong, too.) What we do know is that while Old takes place almost entirely on one beach, the cast requires quite a few actors to play the characters at different ages. You can age up stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, but the actors playing their children have to actually grow up. Plus, there are some other characters who are trying to figure out what the heck is going on, too. As Krieps screams in the trailer, "There's something wrong with this beach!" I'll say.
