Rafael Jimenez
Health
Your Core Is Going To Get Some Serious Love With Hip Dips
Laura Delarato
Sep 3, 2016
Health
Your Thighs Are Going To Feel This Tomorrow
Laura Delarato
Aug 27, 2016
Health
Here Is Your New Favorite Butt-&-Legs Workout
Laura Delarato
Aug 20, 2016
Health
Split Squats Are Your Quads' New Best Friend
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Split squats are no joke. They work your lower
by
Laura Delarato
Health
This Ab Workout Is Actually Amazing
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Do you have a minute to spare? Just one —
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Here's How To Strengthen Your Core On A Staircase
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Engage your core by doing this side-to-side
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Strengthen Your Upper Body With Incline Push-ups
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Get the most out of your push-up by
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Work Your Way Into A Warrior 3 Workout
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Warrior 3 is designed to work your core, back,
by
Laura Delarato
Makeup
The Search Is Over: These Are Your Go-To Beauty Looks
What did we do before the internet? Want to chat with your friend in Dubai or order Ethiopian food at 2 a.m.? The web’s got your back. Need to
by
Lauren Hubbard
Work & Money
How One Entrepreneur Turned Her Passion Project Into A Business
For most of us, the concept of starting our own business sounds exciting, but also vaguely terrifying. For THINX CEO Miki Agrawal and DooBop and Georgia
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
This 3-In-1 Ab Move Really Works
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Designers
This Designer’s Path-Less-Traveled Story Is So Inspiring
New York may get tons of Fashion Week attention, but we're big enough to admit we don't have all the industry talent. Ali Golden is one designer who said
by
Katie O'Donnell
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges So Much More Effective
No gym membership? No problem. Whether you’re looking to start a new routine or wake up your existing one, check out our 60 Seconds To Fit series for
by
Calvy Click
Work & Money
Why "Fake It 'Til You Make It" Is A Totally Valid Business Plan
Ask any millennial about their career path, and chances are they won't recount a straight shot to the top. Instead, most dabble in different fields,
by
Lily di Costanzo
Designers
In Fashion, Location Is Everything (But Not Why You Think)
If you’re an aspiring fashion designer (or editor or stylist) living outside of New York, you’ve likely daydreamed about relocating here. But as much
by
Katie O'Donnell
Work & Money
If You’re Not Struggling, You’re Doing Something Wrong
While coming up with a brilliant business idea is a major cause for celebration, it's only 50% of the battle in making it as a young entrepreneur. The
by
Lily di Costanzo
Styling Tips
The Cool-Girl Trend ANYONE Can Pull Off
While there's something so pat-yourself-on-the-back gratifying about mastering an intimidating, crazy trend (remember the Bedford Avenue Granny?), there's
by
Alison Ives
Health
Your Morning-After Monologue, Revealed
You've got your heels in one hand and your clutch in the other. Your outfit is maybe a touch too glam for a Sunday morning, but damn it you're
by
Lily di Costanzo
Sex & Relationships
These Post-Breakup Feels Are Spot On
Unless you're deeply committed to the no-strings-attached life (or one of those mythical people who marries their high-school sweetheart), chances
by
Lily di Costanzo
Home
This Easy Hack Will Transform Your Living Room
Not to blow our own horn, but when it comes to home makeovers, we've mastered a DIY way to tackle practically every corner of our pad. We've got a hack
by
Lily di Costanzo
Home
Smart Storage That Isn’t An Eyesore
Anyone with a small apartment knows the struggle: You need to find a way to store all of your belongings (forming a mountain of clutter on the floor
by
Lily di Costanzo
Home
THIS Is The Easiest DIY In The World
In every friend group, there's always that one person who's naturally craftier than the rest. She's the one who gives beautiful handmade birthday cards,
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Oreo Cookies
There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And
by
Ava Feuer
Skin Care
5 Beauty Commandments To Live By
Most of us have a tried-and-true skin-care routine, whether it involves two, six, or even 12 steps. When you're lucky enough to stumble upon that ideal
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
5 Rules This YouTube Beauty Vlogger ALWAYS Follows
We've never been ones to follow the rules. In fact, we've made it our mission to embrace fashion faux pas and beauty "fails." You want to tell us clumpy
by
Jada Wong
Home
Easy Sofa Upgrades That Will Transform Your Living Room
Congratulations! You have a living room — or at least a living area — in your pad. While this fact alone is something to be celebrated, there is
by
Ava Feuer
Home
The Easy Upgrades Your Bed Needs
While studies show that the average person spends 33% of their life asleep in bed, we're willing to wager that most of us spend, oh, another 20% catching
by
Lily di Costanzo
Living
Inside Ashley Greene's Perfect L.A. Day
Ashley Greene spends a whole lot of time on the road. But, after weeks-long stretches of living out of a suitcase and squeezing in visits to the
by
Calvy Click
Home
This Desk Makeover Has Productivity-Boosting Powers
There’s a desk somewhere under there, right? We can’t count the number of times we’ve quietly muttered this about our own workspaces — nor can
by
Ava Feuer
