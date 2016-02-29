Sneaker Style Inspiration Spring 2016

While there's something so pat-yourself-on-the-back gratifying about mastering an intimidating, crazy trend (remember the Bedford Avenue Granny?), there's nothing as liberating as keeping it simple. So with laid-back, old-school, and sporty vibes all at play, it's no wonder sneaker streetwear and — dare we say — normcore took off like they did in the past two years. And the "cool girls wear turtlenecks and white sneakers" look is still going strong.
Now, thanks to the brand that made Stan Smiths and Superstars a fashion-girl staple, there's a new set of kicks to finish off our nylon bomber jacket and beanie looks: Tubulars. The latest from adidas Originals' stellar lineup of street style gold — which you can check out in the video above — comes in a few high-top iterations, the difference being how active you want to get (or look). So to help you envision the ways you'll inevitably work this sneaker into your rotation, we curated some easy-does-it pairings with modern shapes, like oversized denim jackets, asymmetric cotton dresses, and longline vests. Hit play to see them all, and thank the fashion gods that comfort is in.
Featuring Ralph Enterrios, Chloe Campion, Laya Bail, Monique Vazquez, Shayan Afshar, Hannah Sider, Kareem Ahmed, Chelsea Fisher, Alex Serio, Caleb Kruzel, Jordan Hall, Kate Owen, Sarah Aument, William Shore, Kyle Wukach, Von Ford, Amber Johnson, Kyle Nelson, Chloe Pultar, Max Nelson, Kendal Steensen, and Taj Reed.
Featuring Ralph Enterrios, Chloe Campion, Laya Bail, Monique Vazquez, Shayan Afshar, Hannah Sider, Kareem Ahmed, Chelsea Fisher, Alex Serio, Caleb Kruzel, Jordan Hall, Kate Owen, Sarah Aument, William Shore, Kyle Wukach, Von Ford, Amber Johnson, Kyle Nelson, Chloe Pultar, Max Nelson, Kendal Steensen, and Taj Reed.
Advertisement