The Sill Eliza Blank Interview

While coming up with a brilliant business idea is a major cause for celebration, it's only 50% of the battle in making it as a young entrepreneur. The other half? Reaching out to fellow creatives, accepting failure like a pro, and embracing the day-to-day challenges. Not exactly easy tasks.
To help us navigate this tricky career path, we teamed up with Samsung to shadow Miki Agrawal, the serial entrepreneur who cofounded and serves as CEO of the groundbreaking "period panty" brand THINX. Ride along as Agrawal meets with fellow girl-boss Eliza Blank, founder of the plant e-commerce site The Sill, and learn the secrets behind using past failure to fuel you forward. Your master class with the best of the best starts now.
