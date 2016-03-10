Aelfie Oudghiri Home Decor Ideas

Ask any millennial about their career path, and chances are they won't recount a straight shot to the top. Instead, most dabble in different fields, strike out on a few solo ventures, and pray the old "fake it 'til you make it" adage pans out. Lucky for us, two of the most badass female entrepreneurs in the game assure us that it will.
With Samsung riding shotgun, we caught up with Miki Agrawal, the cofounder and CEO of the groundbreaking "period panty" brand THINX, and rug designer and Aelfie founder Aelfie Oudghiri. Together, the two let us in on totally unexpected secrets to success, including the perks of a 98-year-old mentor and the simple power of taking yourself seriously. Watch and learn.
