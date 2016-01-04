Smart Storage That Isn’t An Eyesore

Lily di Costanzo
Anyone with a small apartment knows the struggle: You need to find a way to store all of your belongings (forming a mountain of clutter on the floor doesn't count), but a bunch of utilitarian containers and bins looks arguably worse than leaving the mess. Getting organized in 2016 was your primary resolution, but it's shaping up to be harder than expected.

Luckily for you — and the stuff that's accumulating under the bed — we just cracked the case in an easy, unexpected way. Created by the stylish folks at Chambord and craft pro Jenni Radosevich of I Spy DIY, these Insta-worthy DIY shelving units are both functional and totally design-blog-approved. Toss your plastic storage bins and check out the video tutorial above — you've got some hangin' to do.


​P.S. Looking to cheers your new-and-improved space? The recipe for the cocktail shown at the end of this video is right here.
How To Create Shelves Out Of Crates
Executive Produced by Rafael Jimenez; Executive Produced by Kristin Tomborello; Associate Produced by Kevin Kushner; SET DESIGN, PROP STYLING + DIY IDEATION by Lizzie Lang; SET DESIGN, PROP STYLING + DIY IDEATION by Jenni Radosevich; Directed by Paul Tomborello; HAIR + MAKEUP by Brittany Romney; Edited by Jake Berube; Styled by Hayley Lowenthal

