Most Popular Beauty Trends How To Application Guide

Overdrawn lips can look amazing on Instagram. But IRL, they’re impossible to maintain if you plan on eating, drinking, or, you know, using your mouth in any way. “Don’t overdraw your lipline unless you’ll be able to touch it up throughout the day,” Smith recommends. Don't freak: You can get that same plumped effect in an easier — and more wearable — way. First, fill in your lips with a bright matte lipstick or liner shade that catches the eye, not the light. Then, dab on a slick of gloss to the very center of your lips (and just the center). Similar to highlighter, the gloss’ sheen will emphasize that part of your lips, making them look pouty and full.



Want to turn up the volume even more? Rather than overdrawing the lipline, one of Smith’s favorite tricks is to use a taupe pencil. (She favors an eye or brow pencil, since lip pencils often stand out too much.) Shade around the outer corners of the mouth and the very center of the bottom lip, adding more oomph. “It’s sort of a simplified way of over lining without having to overdraw your whole lip.” She also suggests avoiding your top lip completely, where too much definition can have the opposite effect, making the lips look thin.