We've never been ones to follow the rules. In fact, we've made it our mission to embrace fashion faux pas and beauty "fails." You want to tell us clumpy lashes are a no-no? Not so. But while some rules were made to be broken, there are certain beauty touchstones that we do like to live by — not for the sake of fitting into a certain look, but because they have an impact on our skin's health. Chief among them? Removing makeup at night and drinking tons of water throughout the day.
Don't just take it from us, though — see what beauty and lifestyle vlogger Carly Cristman has to say about it. With more than 230K (and counting) YouTube-channel subscribers, it's safe to say Cristman knows a thing or two about keeping her skin in tip-top shape (even when she's putting makeup on all day, every day). The best part is that she's found a way to work these philosophies into her everyday life, like keeping makeup-remover wipes on hand as she binge-watches her favorite shows, using good-for-you Neutrogena® products, and more. It's proof that you don't have to turn your whole life upside down to put some effort into your beauty routine — you can make up your own rules as you go.
Bon George dress, Trouve dress, Bones & Feathers Collective jewelry.
