Jodie Patterson DooBop Skin Care Interview

For most of us, the concept of starting our own business sounds exciting, but also vaguely terrifying. For THINX CEO Miki Agrawal and DooBop and Georgia founder Jodie Patterson, on the other hand, starting multiple booming businesses seems to come naturally.
With the Samsung Gear S2 by our side, we caught up with the two fearless entrepreneurs to learn their secrets to business success. Turns out, the key is to find issues close to your heart — in Patterson's case, it's all about creating beautiful cosmetics to fit every skin tone — and to understand that failure doesn't mean you should give up. Tune in, and prepare to unleash your inner boss lady.
