How To Spray Paint Your Couch

Not to blow our own horn, but when it comes to home makeovers, we've mastered a DIY way to tackle practically every corner of our pad. We've got a hack for adding a queenly canopy to our bed and a trick for crafting stylish storage out of a pile of old crates. We could go on, but we'll save you time and just say that our Pinterest board makes any interior upgrades as easy as a trip to the craft store (okay, we're bragging).The one piece that's always evaded us, though, is the couch. It’s big, bulky, and obscenely expensive to replace. There's a reason so many of us make do with whatever the former tenants left behind — the couch has always been a big question mark, until now. Armed with just a few cans of spray paint, we've finally figured out a way to give it a completely new look, all for just 20 bucks, no less. Follow along with I Spy DIY craft queen Jenni Radosevich in the video tutorial above, and when your fab coat of paint has dried, use the extra cash to stock the bar with Chambord . You'll be hosting a sofa admiration party in no time.P.S. Looking to cheers your new-and-improved space? The recipe for the cocktail shown at the end of this video is right here