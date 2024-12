The Best Performances Of The Year Were Black

The Fire Inside is the story of Olympic boxer Claressa Shields and the inequalities that female athletes — especially Black women athletes — face in the sports world, even the ones who break records and win it all. After I watched the film at TIFF, I wrote that “not enough people outside of her boxing world know Shields’ story, and my hope is that this film — this intimate, stirring, gorgeous drama [ written by Barry Jenkins and directed by Rachel Morrison] — allows more people to know her greatness, but that it also acts as a vehicle for its cast who also deserve more. Ryan Destiny deserves a career that is worthy of her talent, one that dark-skinned Black women often aren’t afforded.” In the film, Destiny plays Claressa with the perfect amount of soft stubbornness, quiet determination, and justified frustration. She shines on her own but it’s in her scenes with Brian Tyree Henry (who plays her coach Jason Crutchfield) where her talent becomes undeniable. Going toe to toe with Henry (one of the best actors of his generation), Destiny proves she can hang with the heavyweights. Even though the film is getting high critical praise (I know Rotten Tomatoes isn’t a perfect grading system but it’s sitting at 94% fresh ), it’s likely to fly more under the radar than the year’s buzzier releases, but if you haven’t yet, I beg you to watch this movie and see what happens when a soaring talent like Destiny lives up to her potential.