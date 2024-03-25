Kingsley Ben-Adir Knows People Doubted His Bob Marley Performance — & He Gets It

KBA: When you just said that, it made me emotional. I don't know. It was just such a significant experience that I wasn't able to fully understand at the time. Because prepping [to play] Malcolm [X] in two weeks, and going to help lead that film was intense, in a great way. I guess looking back now, I had a life-changing experience with her on a personal level that was connected to the work of course. And I remember her generosity, which is kind of a cliche, generic word but her grace, her patience, her kindness and her brilliance when it came to focusing in on acting performances, and how she had a vision for the movie that she held. I've never had that before. I think she trusted me and she let me run. And that's a beautiful thing. I'm just trying to break it down but I don't want to over analyze it. When I think of that time, it makes me go, wow, I was so lucky [Ben-Adir pauses as tears well in his eyes]. Because it almost didn't happen. You know, like any film, someone else gets the role, they drop out. It was so random and so last minute. Had I not had that experience, my life would have been so different. I guess I just feel so grateful to her.