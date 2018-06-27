But a few big moments in this final scene suggest Misty and Luke could be heading for a far less friendly relationship, whether that’s in Luke Cage season 3, which Netflix has yet to order, or some other branch of the Defenders universe. The first time we see Luke in the main Paradise office, which features a painting of Biggie Smalls wearing a crown, the camera settles on our hero in such a way that Biggie’s crown falls directly on Luke. Power Man can say he’s not the king of Harlem all he wants — and even replace Biggie's regal image with a man of the people portrait of Mohammad Ali — but he can’t escape the truth. Next, during his actual conversation with Misty, he uses the kind of a defense that very easily leads one down the slippery slope of criminal behavior: “When has the law ever really protected us?”