It was only a matter of time before The Defenders snuck into the isolated storylines of Netflix's Marvel television universe. In season 2 of Marvel's Luke Cage, which debuts on June 22, Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) will encounter Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and they will fight alongside each other — in short, things will get badass. In the exclusive clip, below, Colleen and Misty take on two assailants in a grimy NYC bar. When Misty struggles to get one guy off her back, Colleen hands her a ball from a nearby pool table. Who needs superpowers when you can just plunk a guy on the head with an 8 ball?
"Looks like you've got your swagger back," Colleen tells a breathless Misty Knight.
"What do you know about swagger?" she replies.
Colleen and Misty are the two women leads of their respective shows Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Colleen is the owner of a dojo and also a love interest for Iron Fist, a.k.a. Danny Rand (and played by Finn Jones). Misty was a one-time love interest for Luke Cage (born Carl Lucas and warped in a prison experiment gone wrong) in the first season of Marvel's Luke Cage, but her character is no longer romantically involved with him.
Colleen and Misty also have a history of teamwork. They collaborated, shall we say, in The Defenders, which arrived on Netflix last year. Misty, a police detective with a super(ish) power, took a number of characters into protective custody when the Defenders — Luke Cage, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Iron Fist, and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) — seek refuge for their loved ones. Among those taken into custody is Colleen, a superhero in her own right who is also romantically involved with Iron Fist. At the end of The Defenders' first season, Misty loses her arm while helping Colleen fight off Bakuto (Ramón Rodriguez). Colleen later informs her that she'll get a new bionic arm — a gadget featured in the first photo of Luke Cage's second season. In the clip, below, Misty doesn't have her arm yet. But, in the words of Colleen, she does have swagger.
Watch the full exclusive clip, below.
