Colleen and Misty also have a history of teamwork. They collaborated, shall we say, in The Defenders, which arrived on Netflix last year. Misty, a police detective with a super(ish) power, took a number of characters into protective custody when the Defenders — Luke Cage, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Iron Fist, and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) — seek refuge for their loved ones. Among those taken into custody is Colleen, a superhero in her own right who is also romantically involved with Iron Fist. At the end of The Defenders' first season, Misty loses her arm while helping Colleen fight off Bakuto (Ramón Rodriguez). Colleen later informs her that she'll get a new bionic arm — a gadget featured in the first photo of Luke Cage's second season. In the clip, below, Misty doesn't have her arm yet. But, in the words of Colleen, she does have swagger.