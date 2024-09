In The Fire Inside, Ryan Destiny & Brian Tyree Henry Give Knockout Performances

As Claressa’s boxing career takes off, from Nationals to the Olympic trials all the way to the 2012 Olympics in London, Jason can’t make it to a pivotal match (because of financial stress Claressa doesn’t know about, he’s a volunteer coach after all) and her dependence on him shows up as anger and betrayal. She lashes out, and it’s love on display for them both, even when they are yelling. In the scenes where Claressa and Jason go head to head, on the surface, it’s a coach and fighter sparring over her future and a kid and her mentor battling over her attitude, but it’s really just two people who love each other trying to tell each other that in their own ways. We often talk about chemistry between actors playing romantic leads, but the familial chemistry needed between two people on a journey like this is imperative. And Henry and Destiny have it in spades. Watching them play off of each other — in small comedic moments and in the big blow ups — is mesmerizing. They are two underdogs bonded by a belief in Claressa’s talent, but also that their circumstances don’t preclude them from greatness, despite what the world may think or what systems may be against them. Henry and Destiny give a masterclass in character-driven dramatic performances (they also bonded so much on set, that they walked on stage at the TIFF premiere holding hands). They’re both so good, awards should be thrown at them all season, but in these moments is also where Barry Jenkins ’ script is at its strongest.