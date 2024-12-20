Unbothered Turns 7 — We Celebrated With Mario’s Comeback & (Lots Of) Tres Gen Tequila

I know it’s a hard time to be celebrating anything right now when the world is in crisis, and it feels like our timelines are full of despair, but as one of my favorite accounts Black Liturgies put it, “It can feel foolish to pause to marvel at the stars when the world is burning or to find the world beautiful when you’ve known it to betray you. But wonder is a liberation practice. A reminder that we contain more than tragedy. Beauty is our origin and our anchor.” There was so much wonder and beauty in the room last week at our anniversary party, and I’m so grateful for all the beautiful Black folks who came together to celebrate us, but also just to be — joyful, happy, grateful, ratchet, emotional — and whatever else they wanted, because above all else, what Unbothered gives us permission to be is free. This party is our liberation practice.