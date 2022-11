I’m in My Soft Girl Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve The Look & Lifestyle

I love engaging in activities that make me feel extra feminine. One of my favorites is tea time with girlfriends . Tea time allows me to dress up. I remember my childhood tea set-ups, and I turn them into reality. I also enjoy hanging at cafes, having brunch dates with friends, visiting bookshops , and exploring museums . These activities fit into the soft girl aesthetic because they’re about leisure; they’re things we are not able to do all the time. When my friends and I get together for tea, we get to put on pretty clothes and have this expectation that we will be indulging in dainty foods, delicious pastries, and an afternoon of catching up while enjoying each other’s company.