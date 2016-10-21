How did you get into male modeling as a female?

"That was an accident. I lost a bet to a friend, so I had to go to a casting call. I walked in and they said I would have to come back tomorrow. So I went back the next day, and I realized, Wow, they think I’m a guy. They ended up casting me, and they were just doing men's underwear in the show. So I put it on, and my tits are going side to side on the catwalk. The casting director looked like he was about to pass out. After the show, when it came out they had cast a woman, all of a sudden people wanted to work with me. So I was like, Alright, this is my mission."



You've had the unique perspective of modeling both womenswear and menswear. What's your experience with both?

"For men’s, there’s no pressure. Male models that I work with are so chill — they know this is one of the only industries in the world where a white male will get paid less than a black woman any day of the week, so they don’t bank their life on modeling. Also, even if a male was to fall on the runway, nobody would laugh or post it on YouTube. When I do menswear, anything I do is fine; I could sit there and be like 'ehhh,' and they'd be like, 'It’s beautiful, it’s brilliant!'



"But it's really hard going into women's castings. A lot of female models don’t have secondary jobs and prospects, so for them to lose a show, it’s devastating. [You see] a lot of women losing a crazy amount of weight, doing strange things to their skin, and they’re not taught that everything they do is perfect, that everything they do is okay. So when I walk in, I get really scared sometimes."

