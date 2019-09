Conservative Group Goes After H&M's Boundary-Pushing New Ad

Campaigns like H&M's recent "She's A Lady" ads feel like a welcomed breath of fresh air, as mass retailers have (finally) started utilized diverse casting to move product (and reflect its actual customers). The decision to create empowering, eclectically cast ads is generally well-embraced — but not everyone is on board, alas.One Million Moms, a conservative group that's part of the American Family Association, reportedly took offense with the "inappropriate" scenarios depicted in H&M's video, such as two women kissing while wearing lingerie, the Huffington Post reports. The organization also objected to the retailer's casting of "what appears to be a man dressed as a woman in one segment" — which, according to the Frisky , actually referred to champion Muay Thai boxer Fatima Pinto, a cisgender woman.In the past, the right-leaning organization has boycotted American Girl magazine , for featuring a same-sex couple with four adopted children; Olive Garden , for sponsoring the television series Lucifer; and the Muppets , for Kermit's full-frontal nudity and Miss Piggy's feminism, among other reasons.One Million Moms has since taken the campaign down from its website . Maybe they're getting with the times. Or, more likely, they've found that H&M has far more than one million vocal fans who are totally here for its moves toward inclusivity.This story was originally published on September 15, 2016.