Unfortunately, it feels like the ends don't really justify the means in this situation so far. As teachers, the job of Kate and company is ultimately to educate and protect their students, fostering a learning environment that is a safe space for the young people that they're responsible for. While class dynamics often corrupt the nature of the education system , giving the rich a head start at the expense of less privileged students, the staff at Constance Billard is supposed to try and balance the scales of inequality the best that they can. Gossip Girl is their attempt righting the wrongs of capitalism and classism, but it actually hurts the very people that they're trying to steer in the right direction; the more the anonymous Instagram account shares about the students, the more the students' mental health spirals, leading them to lean even further into the reckless behaviour that spawned Gossip Girl to begin with. What we're seeing now is a misuse of power that is as ineffective as it is predatory and abusive — pretty much a waste of time.